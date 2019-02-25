Fort Worth Reaches Deal on Pension Plan

After more than three years of trying to find a pension plan compromise and a solution to fix a $1.6 billion shortfall, Fort Worth city employees voted to accept a pension compromise, solving the crisis and avoiding sending the matter to state legislators.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tweeted that the voting results were in and the "employees overwhelmingly voted in favor. Fort Worth successfully solved this locally."

Under the city’s newly approved plan, employees agree to increase their contribution into the fund.