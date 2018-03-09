FW Rapper Who Bragged About Breaking Law Made $500K+

A 17-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Tay-K 47, is accused murderer and he can't bond out -- in part, because of his music. (Published 4 hours ago)

A 17-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Tay-K 47, is accused murderer and he can't bond out -- in part, because of his music.

Taymor McIntyre is accused of taking part in a robbery and murder in Mansfield back in 2016.

He's also accused of a murder in San Antonio, plus an attack on a man in Arlington -- while he was on the run for the Mansfield charges.

The Star-Telegram reports a judge was concerned about McIntyre glorifying the crimes he's accused of in his songs.

The Arlington victim says the attack changed his life.

"This individual has no heart and has no soul," said Skip Pepe. "I got to look him in the eye and it was like looking through a window with nothing on the other side."

According to the Star-Telegram, McIntyre's family told the court he earned more than $500,000 through a record deal.