Fort Worth Police Warn of Warrant Phone Scam - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth Police Warn of Warrant Phone Scam

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth Police Warn of Warrant Phone Scam
    NBC 5 News

    Fort Worth Police are warning residents of a phone scam going around involving a warrant for missing jury duty.

    Investigators said they have received reports of three separate phone calls of this nature.

    Usually a message is left stating that "Officer Watkins (or Sergeant Watkins) at extension 12 is calling in regards to a warrant for missing Jury Duty and (particular person) can take care of the warrant by paying off the bond amount."

    The phone number provided is 817-392-4430 and shows 'Fort Worth Police Department' on the caller ID.

    Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet

    [NATL] Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet During Military Exercise

    Video and photos captured the rescue of a 47-year-old civilian pilot, whose jet crashed shortly after take-off during a military exercise.

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

    The Fort Worth Police Department says they never call citizens asking for money under any circumstance.

    Investigators say anyone who receives this message or phone call is asked to call 817-392-4222 immediately and make a report.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices