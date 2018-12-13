Fort Worth Police Warn of Warrant Phone Scam

Fort Worth Police are warning residents of a phone scam going around involving a warrant for missing jury duty.

Investigators said they have received reports of three separate phone calls of this nature.

Usually a message is left stating that "Officer Watkins (or Sergeant Watkins) at extension 12 is calling in regards to a warrant for missing Jury Duty and (particular person) can take care of the warrant by paying off the bond amount."

The phone number provided is 817-392-4430 and shows 'Fort Worth Police Department' on the caller ID.

Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet

Video and photos captured the rescue of a 47-year-old civilian pilot, whose jet crashed shortly after take-off during a military exercise. (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

The Fort Worth Police Department says they never call citizens asking for money under any circumstance.

Investigators say anyone who receives this message or phone call is asked to call 817-392-4222 immediately and make a report.