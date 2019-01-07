Fort Worth Police Shot at While Investigating Prior Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth Police Shot at While Investigating Prior Shooting

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    FW Police Shot at While Investigating Earlier Shooting

    Fort Worth officers were investigating a shots fired call Sunday night at an apartment when another round of gunshots were fired through the window, police said. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    Fort Worth officers were investigating a shots fired call Sunday night at an apartment when another round of gunshots were fired through the window, police said.

    The first shots fired call came in about 7:20 p.m. and police were at the scene in the 1800 block of E. Robert Street when the second round of shots were fired about 8:30 p.m., police said. At the time, police were interviewing victims.

    Officers immediately called for backup and took cover in the apartment, police said. Responding police units set up a perimeter in the area to look for the suspected shooter.

    Police say it appears the parties involved know each other.

    No injuries to officers or citizens were reported.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices