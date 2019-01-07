Fort Worth officers were investigating a shots fired call Sunday night at an apartment when another round of gunshots were fired through the window, police said. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Fort Worth officers were investigating a shots fired call Sunday night at an apartment when another round of gunshots were fired through the window, police said.

The first shots fired call came in about 7:20 p.m. and police were at the scene in the 1800 block of E. Robert Street when the second round of shots were fired about 8:30 p.m., police said. At the time, police were interviewing victims.

Officers immediately called for backup and took cover in the apartment, police said. Responding police units set up a perimeter in the area to look for the suspected shooter.

Police say it appears the parties involved know each other.

No injuries to officers or citizens were reported.