A Fort Worth police sergeant fired more than a year ago for allegedly using excessive force is getting his badge back, with back pay, after city leaders say he shoudn't have been fired.

Sgt. Kenneth Pierce was terminated in December 2017 by Fort Worth Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald after the chief said body camera footage of an arrest from the previous August showed Pierce using excessive force.

Pierce appealed his firing and in a hearing Wednesday was reinstated with a suspension for 35 days, which he's already served. Pierce will receive back pay for the entire time he was gone, except for the 35 days he was suspended.

The incident involved a call to 911 in August 2017 by Dorshay Morris who told emergency operators her boyfriend was trying to break her car windows and kick in her door. She also told them she had a knife and wasn't afraid to stab her boyfriend in self-defense.

Pierce, a 22-year-veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, responded to the call with a rookie officer. As they searched Morris' purse for weapons Fitzgerald said Pierce got impatient, grabbed the woman by the hair and ordered the rookie officer to use a stun gun on her.

A subsequent internal investigation of the arrest found Morris should have never been arrested and the charges against her were dropped. Fitzgerald, having reviewed the body camera footage of the arrest, said excessive force was used and Pierce was fired in December 2017.

In an interview with NBC 5 that month, Morris asserted she did nothing wrong and that she'd called the police for help.

Pierce's attorney, Terry Daffron, said in 2017 that the 911 dispatcher's initial call sheet only listed that Morris had a knife and was threatening to stab her boyfriend and that it did not mention that she was acting in self-defense.

After another department expert said Pierce did not violate use-of-force policies, he appealed his termination. Meanwhile, the FBI and Tarrant County District Attorney both declined to prosecute Pierce on the allegation of excessive force.

Morris’ attorney, Jasmine Crockett, said earlier this week, before Wednesday's hearing, that it was "infuriating" that Pierce may get his job back.

