Fort Worth Police Seek Armed Robber

Fort Worth police seek this man for a series of armed robberies around the city.

Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a man they believe to be responsible for multiple robberies since late April.

The Fort Worth Police Department shared a video on Twitter Wednesday of the man walking into the Metro PCS store at 3074 Alta Mere Drive and pointing a gun at employees.

In the video the man can be heard telling employees to open the cash register and remove the money. At one point after he walks behind the counter, he cocks his gun. Police say he fled on foot.





They believe the same man is responsible for similar robberies in Fort Worth since April 25, when he robbed Metro PCS.

Police describe the person they are looking for as a black man between 25 and 30 years old. He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200-215 pounds.

They asked for information on the suspect to be called in to 817-392-4379. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 817-469-8477.