Fort Worth police say an 11-year-old girl who was missing Wednesday night has been found safe.

Mia Gutierrez was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving Kilpatrick Middle School near Meacham Airport, sparking the police to issue an alert.

She was found a short time later.