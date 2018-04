5-year-old Aubrey Frausto was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018.

Fort Worth police say a missing 5-year-old girl has been found safe.

Police say Aubrey Frausto was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Childress Street.

Police offered no details on how or where the girl was found.