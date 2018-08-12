Fort Worth Police Search for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

Fort Worth police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night.

Fort Worth police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night.

Evan Banda was last seen in the 8800 block of Elk Creek Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said he climbed out a window of the home with a backpack.

Police were still searching the area near the home and in wooded areas nearby as of 9:30 p.m.

Hundreds of Counterprotestors Gather at Unite the Right Rally

Government and police officials in D.C. say they are confident the District can manage the events without violence. (Published 6 hours ago)

Banda was last seen wearing a white jacket with a maroon stripes and green pants, police say. He is 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weights 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about Banda to call 817-392-4222.