Fort Worth Police Search for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Search for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

Evan Banda was last seen in the 8800 block of Elk Creek Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Fort Worth police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night.

    Evan Banda was last seen in the 8800 block of Elk Creek Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

    Police said he climbed out a window of the home with a backpack.

    Police were still searching the area near the home and in wooded areas nearby as of 9:30 p.m.

    Banda was last seen wearing a white jacket with a maroon stripes and green pants, police say. He is 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weights 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police ask anyone with information about Banda to call 817-392-4222.

