Fort Worth Police Search for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

Fort Worth police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night.
Evan Banda was last seen in the 8800 block of Elk Creek Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police said he climbed out a window of the home with a backpack.
Police were still searching the area near the home and in wooded areas nearby as of 9:30 p.m.
Banda was last seen wearing a white jacket with a maroon stripes and green pants, police say. He is 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weights 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information about Banda to call 817-392-4222.