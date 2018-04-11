Fort Worth Police Search for Fugitive in Burglary Investigation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Search for Fugitive in Burglary Investigation

By Jose Campos

Published 6 minutes ago

    Fort Worth Police Department
    If you recognize the couple or have information about the case, you are asked to call 817-392-4628.

    Fort Worth Police are looking for a man and his accomplice after a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1300 block of NE Loop 820.

    Police say that the male is a wanted fugitive that was last seen with a female while driving a late model two-door Cadillac CTS with temporary plates.

    He is described as a Hispanic who weights approximately 240 pounds and has sleeve tattoos on both arms. He also has facial tattoos and one across his upper back area.

    The female is described as Hispanic or white who weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair. She wore knee-high tan leather boots, according to police.

    The incident happened on March 27 but it wasn’t until now that police shared the images through social media.

    If you recognize the couple or have information about the case, you are asked to call 817-392-4628.

