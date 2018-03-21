Fort Worth Police Search For Bank Robber

The accused white male is in his late 20's to early 30's and wore a dark colored jacket and mirrored glasses.

Fort Worth Police are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for two bank robberies in the area since February.

Police report that a man robbed the Colonial Bank, 10860 N. Beach St., on February 26, and believe the same man robbed the Unity One Credit Union, 4625 N. Tarrant Parkway, on March 15.

Similar incidents occurred at both banks leading police to believe the accused male is responsible for both robberies.

The robber presented a note to both of the bank’s teller demanding cash and then fled on foot.

Officers report the accused bank robber as a white male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 6 feet tall, a slim body type, and dark curly hair with hazel eyes.

The man was caught on camera and was seen in a dark colored jacket and mirrored glasses.

Contact Fort Worth Police at 817-988-8563 if you recognize this man or have any information regarding the bank robberies.



