Tarrant County Sheriff Deputy Shot Outside of Jail - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Sheriff Deputy Shot Outside of Jail

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Tarrant County Sheriff Deputy Shot Outside of Jail

    Police in Fort Worth say a Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy has been shot outside the Tarrant County Jail.

    So far, a condition of the deputy has not been released. There is a large police presence inside a parking garage directly across the street from the Tarrant County Jail.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

