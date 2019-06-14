Tarrant County Sheriff Deputy Shot Outside of Jail

Police in Fort Worth say a Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy has been shot outside the Tarrant County Jail. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Live video from NBC 5's 10 p.m. newscast will appear in the player above, you will see commercials until the newscast begins.

Police in Fort Worth say a Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy has been shot outside the Tarrant County Jail.

So far, a condition of the deputy has not been released. There is a large police presence inside a parking garage directly across the street from the Tarrant County Jail.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.