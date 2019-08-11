Man Shot, Killed by Police Officers in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Blue Ridge Drive on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the city's Eastern Hills neighborhood Sunday night, police say.

Police said officers arrived on the scene, in the 5800 block of Blue Ridge Drive, at 8:31 p.m. -- six minutes after they received a 911 call.

When officers entered the home, police said a man pointed a weapon at them, leading one officer to fire his gun because he feared for his life.

The man who police shot was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries, police said.

Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart

(Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

Fort Worth police said that while the incident was domestic in nature, they did not yet know the exact relationship between the man who was shot and the other people inside the home.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, police said. While only one officer fired at the man, two officers involved were placed on standard paid administrative leave, police said.

Fort Worth police detectives are canvassing the neighborhood to gather more information and will investigate if body camera footage from the shooting is available.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.