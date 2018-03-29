Fort Worth Police Release Video of Robbery Suspect

The video shows how the male approaches the cashier and points a gun in the direction of the employee. (Published 20 minutes ago)

The Fort Worth Police Department has released surveillance video of a man suspected of robbing a convenience store located in the 5520 block of Lancaster Avenue.

The video shows how the male approaches the cashier and points a gun in the direction of the employee. He then put the money and gun away while leaving the store.

According to police, the man headed west on Lancaster Avenue and he covered his face with a white “painter” type mask.

He was wearing a black hoodie, baggy pants with a “money” print, dark color hat, scarf and black shoes with white soles.

Emotions Raw at Stephon Clark’s Funeral

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the funeral for Stephon Clark Thursday, demanding justice in the shooting death of the 22-year-old by Sacramento police. Stevante Clark, Stephon’s brother, led the crowd in chants of his brother’s name. (Published 6 hours ago)

Fort Worth Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the man to call 817-392-4379.

Callers who would like to remain anonymous can call 817-469-8477.