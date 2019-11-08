A Fort Worth police officer is in serious condition Friday morning after being struck by a car, officials say. (Published 15 minutes ago)

A Fort Worth police officer is in serious condition Friday morning after being struck by a car, officials say.

Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada said it happened about 2:45 a.m. along the northbound U.S. 287 service road after the Harmon Road exit. The officer was putting out cones and flares when a vehicle struck the officer and her patrol car.

Calzada said the driver then ran out from the car and away from the scene. After being spotted along the service road by responding officers and a police helicopter, the man tried to run away into a field but was later taken into custody and given medical assistance.

The officer, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

