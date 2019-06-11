Fort Worth police say they have no plans to release body-camera video that shows three officers shooting and killing an armed fugitive. (Published 54 minutes ago)

FWPD: No Plans to Release Body-Cam Footage of Shooting

Fort Worth police say they have no plans to release body-camera video that shows three officers shooting and killing an armed fugitive.

Some community activists and even some city leaders are pushing police to make the footage public.

A few planned to speak at Tuesday evening’s council meeting.

Officers opened fire on JaQuavion Slaton, 20, an armed fugitive wanted for aggravated assault, police said.

The officers tried stopping him, but he ignored orders and ran and hid in a pickup truck, police said. Early evidence shows he fired a gun at officers.

But Sunday, people believed false rumors -- that the person police shot was an unarmed 15-year-old boy.

"Don't come over here and kill our kids," an emotional woman screamed.

Police responded to the rumors immediately.

"There are a lot of rumors out here right now about a child being involved," said Fort Worth police Sgt. Chris Daniels. "There were no children involved whatsoever."

But the message didn't get through.

Even people who claimed to be witnesses seemed to add credence to the untrue rumors.

"He didn't have no weapon," said Dee Kinney. "He was not armed. He didn't have no weapon on him. And he was a minor. You could tell he wasn't over 17."

City council member Gyna Bivens grew up in the Stop Six neighborhood.

She said she’s waiting for all the information before making a judgment and called on police to release body-cam video, but added the early rumors were not helpful.

"When you are chasing down something that's not true with the truth, there's a resistance from time-to-time,” she said. “Because people really believed that a teenager had been shot and killed, an unarmed teen, and that was not the case."

Minister T.J. Ragsdale said in such situations, nobody should jump to conclusions.

"The facts are the facts. Some people will believe the facts and some people won't," he said.

Police had issued warrants for Slaton's arrest after an incident at the University of Texas in Tyler on April 28.

Slaton was charged with domestic violence after he strangled someone and assaulted her while brandishing a weapon, a university spokesman said. He also was charged with fleeing police.

It happened in an apartment complex owned by the university, which is being converted to student housing.