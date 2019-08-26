Fort Worth Police Looking for Man Who Robbed Dollar General Store

Fort Worth police are are looking for the man who robbed a Dollar General store earlier this month.

The robbery happened on Saturday August 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the store on Sycamore School Road.

Police say the man walked into the store and ask if the store was hiring and if he could have an application.

Investigators say the man then gathered items from the store shelves and took them to the register where he displayed a small silver and black handgun and demanded cash.

Officers say the man got away with $145 in cash. He is described as 20 to 30-years-old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing purple and gray shorts, a black t-shirt, black ball cap, black tennis shoes and a dark green backpack.

Anyone who may recognize the man is ask to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4377.