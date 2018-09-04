Fort Worth Police Looking for 'Bracelet Bandit'

Fort Worth Police are looking for a man that asked to see a bracelet at a jewelry store and then ran off with it.

Police said a man walked into Anita's Jewelry on East Long Avenue in Fort Worth and asked to look at a gold bracelet from the display case. An employee handed it to the man who then ran out of the store with the bracelet. The bracelet is valued at $3, 000.

The man is described to be in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and around 240 pounds. He was seen wearing jeans, a white long sleeve shirt over a white tank top and a dark blue baseball cap. The man left in the passenger seat in a white Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4625.

