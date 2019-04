Bak, a 5-year-old police K9 with the Fort Worth Police Department, succumbed to lupus on Tuesday, April 24, 2019.

Fort Worth police lost one of their K9 officers to an autoimmune disease Tuesday, the department wrote in a tweet.

The dog, 5-year-old Bak, had systemic lupus erythematosus, according to Forth Worth PD's Twitter account.

Bak was born on May 14, 2014 and served Fort Worth for about three years -- he became a K9 officer on April 14, 2016 -- police said.

Fort Worth police thanked Bak for his service, adding "we miss him already."