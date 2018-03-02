Fort Worth Police Investigating Suspicious Toddler Death

Fort Worth police are investigating the suspicious death of a toddler. Sixteen-month-old Jayden Ledesma died on Tuesday after two days in the hospital.

He lived with his mother in Lubbock but was visiting his father in Fort Worth. A witness told NBC 5 he saw a man throw the toddler down the stairs outside of a mobile home, then hit him in the head.

Police are questioning Jayden's father, who was arrested on an unrelated probation violation warrant, while Jayden's family is grieving for the little boy who brought everyone joy.

"No mom deserves to go through something like this," said Jayden's aunt, Juana Zavala. "I want them to know he was loving and had a big heart, and this family loved him like their own. Everyone loved him."

For now police are waiting for the medical examiner to rule on a cause of death.