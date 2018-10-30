Fort Worth Police Investigating Attack on Jogger

Fort Worth police are investigating after a woman was attacked while jogging in the Chadwick Farms subdivision. Citing the ongoing investigation, police are releasing few details.

It's the second recent attack on a female jogger, a woman was attacked in Keller while jogging last week, but was able to escape without injury.

"There are a lot of runners who jog every day and I think it's a concern to them because most of them are female," said John Gusti, who lives in the Chadwick Farms subdivision.

Nearby Northlake posted on Facebook that its police department will add patrols. In recent months there have been other attacks on female joggers in Arlington and other North Texas cities, but police said at this point there is no evidence the incidents are connected.

The Keller Chief of Police said he encouraged anyone, including joggers, to download the SirenGPS app, which allows 911 dispatchers to precisely locate callers on smart phones during an emergency.