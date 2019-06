Fort Worth police say they are investigating a shooting involving an officer near the intersection of Rickee Drive and Claer Drive.

Police did not reveal the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting happened at about 8:51 p.m., police said.

Police initially responded to the scene in response to a burglary.

Virginia Beach Shooting Reignites Debate Over Gun Laws

Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach is reigniting debate over gun laws. Twelve people were killed when a city employee opened fire in a government building. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that more laws aren't the solution. Presidential candidates, however, are calling for action. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.