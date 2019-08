Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a 54-year-old woman at the Eastwood Food Mart, Friday night.

Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a 54-year-old woman at the Eastwood Food Mart, Friday night.

Police were called to 4245 Wilbarger Street, where a woman had been shot in front of the convenient store.

According to officials, police performed CPR on the woman, but she later died.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

Police are still investigating the incident.