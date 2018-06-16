Fort Worth Police Go 'Live' With West 7th Patrol

Fort Worth police working the West 7th Street detail are giving people a live view of what it's like to patrol the popular entertainment district.

Officers planned to be live on the Fort Worth Police Department Facebook page, and to take questions from residents both there, and on Twitter. The goal was to let people see what police officers deal with -- especially on busy weekend nights when crowds can reach upwards of 2,500 people.

"It would be great if we could put everyone in a car and take them out with us, but that's not realistic," Sgt. Chris Britt said.

West 7th Street has taken off as an entertainment destination in recent years, with its shops, restaurants and bars. Late at night, some people drink too much, some fight. There have been reports of burglaries and break-ins. Last year, the West 7th patrol was beefed up, with 35 officers patrolling the area by car, bicycle and on foot.

The goal, Britt said, is to ensure safety. The goal of showcasing their efforts on social media is to give people an up-close look at how they accomplish that, and what they deal with.

"It lets people who are watching come out, ask questions, see what they do on a day to day basis," said Britt. "Maybe take some of the mystery out of what Fort Worth police officers do."

Britt says it also gives bar patrons a chance to interact with police, and for neighbors and establishment owners to do the same.