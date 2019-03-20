Fort Worth Police Department Looking to Hire Experienced Officers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Department Looking to Hire Experienced Officers

By Larry Collins

Published 47 minutes ago

    The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for new faces from departments around the region and country as part of a "lateral recruitment" initiative that started this week.

    They're looking for 50 to 60 officers, who have at least three years of experience and are actively employed on a department with at least 30 sworn officers.

    Fort Worth traditionally had no problem filling positions: in the past, there have been more recruits gradutating from the police academy than spots available.

    The application period runs through March 29.

