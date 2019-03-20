The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for new faces from departments around the region and country as part of a "lateral recruitment" initiative that started this week.

They're looking for 50 to 60 officers, who have at least three years of experience and are actively employed on a department with at least 30 sworn officers.

Fort Worth traditionally had no problem filling positions: in the past, there have been more recruits gradutating from the police academy than spots available.

The application period runs through March 29.