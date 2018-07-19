Fort Worth Police Deal With Triple-Digit Temps - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Deal With Triple-Digit Temps

By Jack Highberger

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    As Fort Worth Police surrounded a home connected to a bank shooting on Thursday, the weather was yet another obstacle. (Published 19 minutes ago)

    As Fort Worth Police surrounded a home connected to a bank shooting on Thursday, the weather was yet another obstacle.

    Swat officers spent hours in full tactical gear outside as they waited for a search warrant, also searching for shade and doing their best to stay hydrated.

    “We’ve actually pulled officers from other sides of town that are going to come in and relieve some of these officers that have been out here all day,” Sgt. Chris Britt with the Fort Worth Police Department said.

    Nearby Zion Baptist Church opened up its doors so officers could cool off and re-hydrate. Temperatures were in the triple digits by late morning and peaked at over 105-degrees in west Fort Worth.

