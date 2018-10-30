FW Police, City Council to Meet on Anti-Immigration Banners

Anti-immigration messages posted in different areas of Fort Worth will be a topic presented to the Fort Worth city council Tuesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Anti-immigration messages posted in different areas of Fort Worth will be a topic presented to the Fort Worth city council Tuesday, according to our media partner 1080 KRLD.

Fort Worth police will make a presentation at the council's work session. Police say they will work more closely with TxDOT to remove banners like the one placed on the overpass, KRLD reported.

Earlier this month, the banners saying “deport them all” were draped from the Morningside bridge that crosses busy Interstate 35 in Fort Worth near a part of the city with a large Hispanic population.

The next day, police found fliers at four different locations around downtown, KRLD reported. Police say the fliers were printed with the phrases, "Reclaim America," "Better dead than red," and "Not stolen, conquered."

A group of citizens took the sign down, but wanted something to be done.

"Maybe this isn't the first time this has happened in Fort Worth, but this is the first time that we've been able to act on something and realize because of the climate in the nation we need to prepare for it,” Commission chair Eva Bonilla said.

The freedom of speech is protected, but there are ordinances on the books concerning where banners and fliers can be posted.

The Fort Worth city attorney says the banner and fliers fall short of "hate speech" because they do not advocate violence or mention a particular race by name, KRLD reported. Instead, police say the messages would be misdemeanors for placing fliers on city or private property without permission. Police say someone would need TxDOT's permission to hang a banner from an overpass.