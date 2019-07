A woman stole a running car from a Fort Worth gas station that led police on a chase that ended in Alvarado. (Published 27 minutes ago)

A woman stole a running car from a Fort Worth gas station that led police on a chase that ended in Alvarado.

The owner of the vehicle was inside the gas station paying for gas when it was taken.

The woman identified as 35-year-old Colleen Green led police on the chase that started in the 400 block of East Seminary Drive.

Officers arrested Green in Johnson County where the car wound up in a ditch.

Green is facing charges of car theft and evading arrest.