One man is dead after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a light pole while fleeing Fort Worth officers, police say.

Officers were trying to catch up with what they said was a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of Hemphill Street around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said during the chase, the vehicle they were pursuing struck a light pole. The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.