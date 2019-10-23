A woman seen on video identifying herself as a police officer and ordered teenagers off a park swing is in jail, police said.

Samantha Louise Eley, 38, was previously booked into the Tarrant County jail, where she was charged with assault causing bodily injury for a separate incident.

Now, she faces an additional charge of impersonating a public servant last Thursday at Dream Park in Fort Worth.

In a video that was posted on Facebook, Eley can be heard saying, 'I'm (expletive) PD,' after she apparently took issue with a group of teenagers using the swing.

Warning: The below video contains explicit language.

Police say although she claimed to be an officer, she is not.