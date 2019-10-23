Woman Faces Impersonating a Police Officer Charge in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Woman Faces Impersonating a Police Officer Charge in Fort Worth

In a video posted on Facebook, Eley can be heard saying, "I'm (expletive) PD!"

By Holley Ford

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Faces Impersonating a Police Officer Charge in Fort Worth
    A woman seen on video identifying herself as a police officer and ordered teenagers off a park swing is in jail, police said.

    A woman seen on video identifying herself as a police officer and ordered teenagers off a park swing is in jail, police said. 

    Samantha Louise Eley, 38, was previously booked into the Tarrant County jail, where she was charged with assault causing bodily injury for a separate incident.

    Now, she faces an additional charge of impersonating a public servant last Thursday at Dream Park in Fort Worth. 

    In a video that was posted on Facebook, Eley can be heard saying, 'I'm (expletive) PD,' after she apparently took issue with a group of teenagers using the swing. 

    Warning: The below video contains explicit language.

    Police say although she claimed to be an officer, she is not.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices