Fort Worth Police Arrest Man After Chase

Fort Worth police arrest a man after a high-speed chase that started with a suspicious person call. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Fort Worth police arrest a man after a high-speed chase that started with a suspicious person call.

An officer in full uniform arrived on the scene and found a man sleeping in a car outside of a home early Wednesday morning. After knocking on the window, the man in the car drove off leading the police on a high-speed chase.

The driver ended up with a flat tire on Jacksboro Highway and Loop 820.

The license plates on the car came back to having numerous warrants.

The man was removed from the car and placed into custody.