Fort Worth Parking Fines Could Soon Rise

Parking illegally in Fort Worth may soon cost a lot more in fines.

City council is considering the increase of 10 different parking fines which would bring three to the maximum of $200.

The 10 proposed increases are:

No Parking; Standing; Stopping Any Time: $60 (an increase of $25)

Parked in a Fire Lane/Zone: $200 (an increase of $95)

No Parking From ____ To ____ : $60 (an increase of $20)

Parking Meter Expired: $40 (an increase of $10)

Other (Provide Description Above): $40 (an increase of $5)

Parked in Disabled Space/Zone: $200 (an increase of $45)

Exceeded Commercial Loading Zone (CLZ) Time Limit: $90 (an increase of $55)

Oversized Commercial Vehicle on a Public Street: $200 (an increase of $165)

Stop, Stand, and Park Prohibited in Certain Places: $50 (an increase of $15)

Fail to Display Meter Receipt, Hangtag or Permit: $40 (an increase of $5)

Procrastinators should also beware. There could be a late fee of $50 after more than 21 days for fines that are over $120. That's up double from the current $25.

“Staff reviewed the 33 parking codes for Fort Worth against their equivalents in five Texas municipalities of comparable size,” city documents said. “In 10 instances, Fort Worth's fine amount was on average 51 percent below the average of the other five cities.”

If passed, the new fines will begin in January 2019.

