Fort Worth, Other Cities Eye Aging Gas Lines

The city of Fort Worth meets regularly with Atmos Energy crews about replacing older gas lines and problems are rare, the city said.

Like other North Texas cities, Fort Worth has many older neighborhoods with gas lines that have never been replaced.

The evacuation of a neighborhood in northwest Dallas after an explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl is prompting other cities to more closely examine their aging infrastructure.

"Atmos has ongoing projects in Fort Worth to identify and replace older gas lines throughout the city and prevent potential leaks," according to a statement from Fort Worth's Transportation and Public Works Department.

Atmos crews were working on Norma Street on the city's east side on Friday.

Many of the homes there were built in the late 1930s.

"It looks like they're being a little more proactive here to avoid anything happening, so it's a bit encouraging," said neighbor Kevin Hardee.