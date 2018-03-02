Fort Worth, Other Cities Eye Aging Gas Lines

The city of Fort Worth meets regularly with Atmos Energy crews about replacing older gas lines and problems are rare, the city said.
Like other North Texas cities, Fort Worth has many older neighborhoods with gas lines that have never been replaced.
The evacuation of a neighborhood in northwest Dallas after an explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl is prompting other cities to more closely examine their aging infrastructure.
"Atmos has ongoing projects in Fort Worth to identify and replace older gas lines throughout the city and prevent potential leaks," according to a statement from Fort Worth's Transportation and Public Works Department.
Atmos crews were working on Norma Street on the city's east side on Friday.
Many of the homes there were built in the late 1930s.
"It looks like they're being a little more proactive here to avoid anything happening, so it's a bit encouraging," said neighbor Kevin Hardee.
Natural Gas Safety
Natural gas leaks are rare, but they can be deadly when they occur. Because of that, federal and state regulations require utility companies "odorize" natural gas so that it can be detected by people in normal circumstances. The smell added to natural gas is offensive, similar to that of a rotten egg.
The biggest threat of a natural gas leak is an explosion. The gas becomes extremely volatile when allowed to become concentrated in an enclosed area and a simple spark could cause a devastating explosion.
If You Think You Smell a Gas Leak
Atmos Energy recommends the following in the event you think you've detected a gas leak.
- Leave the area immediately and tell other to leave, too.
- Leave any doors open.
- DO NOT turn on or off any electric switch; this could cause a spark, igniting the gas.
- DO NOT use a cell phone, telephone, garage door opener, doorbell or even a flashlight.
- DO NOT smoke, use a lighter or strike a match.
- DO NOT start or stop a nearby vehicle or machinery.
- DO NOT try to shut off a natural gas valve.
- DO NOT assume someone else will report the leak. Once you're safely out of the area, call 911 and Atmos at 866-322-8667 to report the leak.
Gas leaks that occur outside the home are dangerous as well. Most gas lines are buried underground.
Before doing any digging, call 811 at least 48 hours before digging so that utility companies can mark where underground lines are buried in your yard. This service is free and it's the law.
Online:Atmos Energy: Recognizing a Gas Leak