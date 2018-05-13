Fort Worth police detained five people after shots rang out during a call for a large party.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday police were called to the 8200 block of Boulder Canyon Trail for a fight call at a large party. Officers said the party is believed to have had 400 people there when the fight broke out.

Police said the officers were trying to gain control of the party when shots were fired and officers believed the shots were directed at them.

A fleeing vehicle was stopped by officers and five people police called possible suspects were detained.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said that wound was superficial and the person is stable with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the fight or gunshots.