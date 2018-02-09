Fort Worth Officer Who Survived Shooting Says Job as Dangerous as Ever - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Fort Worth Officer Who Survived Shooting Says Job as Dangerous as Ever

By Jack Highberger

Published at 5:16 PM CST on Feb 9, 2018 | Updated at 5:39 PM CST on Feb 9, 2018

    Fort Worth Officer Pearce on Dangers of the Job

    Tributes to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty have become all too common in recent years, and Fort Worth Police Officer Matt Pearce says the job is as dangerous now as ever. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

    The growing memorial to fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sharrard is not the first of its kind. Tributes to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty have become all too common in recent years.

    In 2017, a total of 129 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty, and so far in 2018 eight have been killed.

    "There's more victims than just that officer. His family is a victim, his kids are a victim, his mom and dad, anyone who knew him, they're victims as well," said Fort Worth Officer Matt Pearce.

    Pearce was shot five times while pursuing a suspect in 2016. The incident left him close to death and with a permanent limp and damage to his heart. But months later, Pearce returned to work committed to the job but reassured of its dangers.

    Fort Worth Officer Matt Pearce Returns to Full Duty

    Twenty months after waking from a coma in a hospital room, Officer Matt Pearce made good Tuesday on a promise to return to full duty at the Fort Worth Police Department.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

    "Leading cause of law enforcement deaths back in the day used to be automobile accidents. Now I think it's becoming violent crimes against police," Pearce said.

    Like Officer Sharrard, Pearce was ambushed. Pearce says these types of violent encounters are on the rise for police.

    “It's scary, just because you never know what you are going to come upon," Pearce said.

