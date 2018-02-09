Tributes to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty have become all too common in recent years, and Fort Worth Police Officer Matt Pearce says the job is as dangerous now as ever. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

The growing memorial to fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sharrard is not the first of its kind. Tributes to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty have become all too common in recent years.

In 2017, a total of 129 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty, and so far in 2018 eight have been killed.

"There's more victims than just that officer. His family is a victim, his kids are a victim, his mom and dad, anyone who knew him, they're victims as well," said Fort Worth Officer Matt Pearce.

Pearce was shot five times while pursuing a suspect in 2016. The incident left him close to death and with a permanent limp and damage to his heart. But months later, Pearce returned to work committed to the job but reassured of its dangers.

"Leading cause of law enforcement deaths back in the day used to be automobile accidents. Now I think it's becoming violent crimes against police," Pearce said.

Like Officer Sharrard, Pearce was ambushed. Pearce says these types of violent encounters are on the rise for police.

“It's scary, just because you never know what you are going to come upon," Pearce said.