Fort Worth Officer Transported After Wreck Saturday

An officer is in the hospital after her patrol vehicle was hit by another driver Saturday morning.

At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was working a hit and run accident on West Freeway and Montgomery Street when another vehicle struck the officer’s vehicle from behind.

The officer inside the vehicle said she was suffering from head pains and was transported to the hospital.

The driver who hit the officer vehicle remained on scene. It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at this time and this investigation is ongoing.

