A Fort Worth-based nonprofit says it is in "crisis mode" due to the influx of migrants in detention centers across Texas.

Dash Network said it provided housing to 25 asylum seekers at a Fort Worth apartment complex.

The migrants filed for asylum in the United States because they fled dangers in their home countries, according to Dash Network.

Because the asylum process can take years to complete, Dash Network provides things like housing, food, medical care and English classes to migrants.

Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl. Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head. (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

The faith-based nonprofit also has host families who take in single women and women with children.