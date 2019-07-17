Fort Worth Nonprofit in 'Crisis Mode' Due to Influx of Migrants - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth Nonprofit in 'Crisis Mode' Due to Influx of Migrants

By Maria Guerrero

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth Nonprofit in 'Crisis Mode' Due to Influx of Migrants
    NBC 5 News

    A Fort Worth-based nonprofit says it is in "crisis mode" due to the influx of migrants in detention centers across Texas.

    Dash Network said it provided housing to 25 asylum seekers at a Fort Worth apartment complex.

    The migrants filed for asylum in the United States because they fled dangers in their home countries, according to Dash Network.

    Because the asylum process can take years to complete, Dash Network provides things like housing, food, medical care and English classes to migrants.

    Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

    [NATL] Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

    Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl. Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head.

    (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

    The faith-based nonprofit also has host families who take in single women and women with children.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices