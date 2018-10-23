Fort Worth Moves to Withhold $250M From Panther Island

Fort Worth city council members on Tuesday agreed to withhold $250 million in bond money from the Panther Island project, backing the mayor’s request for a comprehensive audit.

The Tarrant Regional Water District board called an emergency meeting for Thursday morning.

"We are at a stage where we need to know much more about where we stand,” said council member Jungus Jordan.

Voters approved the bond issue in May.

The water district, not the city, is in charge of the $1.1 billion project and the bond money.

But the city controls the purse strings because the bond money must be spent through a special tax district. Council members agreed Tuesday not to extend it until the audit is done.

Mayor Betsy Price called for the review on Monday after the federal government decided not to fund Panther Island earlier this year, throwing its future into doubt.

Longtime water board member Jim Lane said late Tuesday he would support the mayor’s request for the audit – but only if the city and Tarrant County agree to help pay for it.

Price said the project may need to be scaled back to focus on flood control, which is why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers initially agreed to fund it.

Backers say they’re hopeful the federal funds will be approved next year but acknowledge there’s no guarantee.

Critics say Panther Island morphed over the years from flood control into an economic development project.