Fort Worth Mega Pet Adoption Event This Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth Mega Pet Adoption Event This Weekend

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth Mega Pet Adoption Event This Weekend
    Fort Worth MEGA Adoption Event

    The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is partnering with the Humane Society of North Texas to find furever homes for more than 500 pets this weekend.

    The "MEGA Adoption Event" will be hosted on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Cattle Barn #1 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. This two-day event will feature dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and other furry pets.

    Adoption fees will only be $10. All adoptions will include spay/neutering, microchipping, rabies and core vaccinations and 30 days of pet insurance.

    Admission to the event is free, but parking fees may vary.

    Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

    [NATL] Teenager Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

    A 17-year-old Algerian immigrant was working on the street below when he looked up and managed to catch a 2-year-old who fell from her window in Turkey. Feuzi Zabaat caught little Doha Muhammed, saving the little girl from incurring any serious injuries.

    (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices