Fort Worth Mega Pet Adoption Event This Weekend

The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is partnering with the Humane Society of North Texas to find furever homes for more than 500 pets this weekend.

The "MEGA Adoption Event" will be hosted on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Cattle Barn #1 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. This two-day event will feature dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and other furry pets.

Adoption fees will only be $10. All adoptions will include spay/neutering, microchipping, rabies and core vaccinations and 30 days of pet insurance.

Admission to the event is free, but parking fees may vary.

