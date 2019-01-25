Fort Worth Mayor Witnessed President's Announcement Ending Shutdown

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price was at the White House Friday to hear President Trump announce a temporary end to the federal government shutdown.

Trump said the deal would reopen the government that would allow federal workers to receive back pay "very quickly or as soon as possible."

Price and about 10 mayors from across the country were previously scheduled to meet with Trump about economic growth. The meeting took place soon after the announcement.

"When he came in we thanked him for it," she said. "We were glad to see the partisan logjam being stopped. He was appreciative of the mayors' comments."

Price said the meeting included Vice President Pence, Housing Secretary Ben Carson and Labor Secretary Rene Acosta.

Price announced her Washington trip Thursday night.

"While I don't have the power to open the government, I am going to do my part and advocate to end this shutdown," she said. "It is time for our leaders to put their differences aside."