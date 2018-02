Mayor Betsy Price delivers the State of the City address, Feb. 20, 2018.

Mayor Betsy Price will deliver her 7th annual State of the City Address before 1,300 business and community leaders at a sold out luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

Price will highlight local entrepreneurs and recognize the interdependence of large and small businesses.

The mayor is expected to deliver her remarks at about 12:20 p.m.

