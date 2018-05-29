Fort Worth Mayor, City Leaders, Get Racial Sensitivity Training

Fort Worth's mayor and other city leaders talked candidly about racism and economic inequality Tuesday as part of diversity training that all city employees are required to attend. (Published 18 minutes ago)

"I think progress is being made, just being able to address the issue is important,” said city council member Gyna Bivens.

Fort Worth has been grappling with race since the controversial arrest of an African-American mother, Jacqueline Craig, by a white police officer in December 2016.

The incident led to increased racial tensions and the formation of a task force on race and culture, which is coming up with a list of recommendations by the end of the year.

The training touched on a number of areas.

City council member Ann Zadeh said she avoids using racially-charged words to describe public housing.

"I've really just started, and it's a small thing, but (I’ve) tried to refer to affordable housing as ‘developments’ and not as ‘projects’ because I think that feeds the fuel of people who see how that could be a negative thing."

Mayor Betsy Price said the training is helpful.

"It's about making the city a better place,” she said. “It's about understanding where other people come from, viewing your lens of the decisions you make through the entire communities and I think there are some real eye-opening things here."

The training was put on by the National League of Cities and lasts a total of three days.