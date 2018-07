Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price during an appearance on Lone Star Politics.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has been nominated for the World Mayor Prize.

She was recommended for the prize by 17 individuals and organizations.

Price is among 50 mayors worldwide vying for the top spot.

A short list of finalists will be released in August. The winner will be announced in early 2019.



