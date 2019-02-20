Fort Worth Mayor Announces Plan to End Gridlock on I-35W - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor Announces Plan to End Gridlock on I-35W

By Scott Gordon

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Fort Worth Mayor Announces Plan to End Gridlock on I-35W
    NBC 5 News
    Help may be on the way for drivers frustrated with gridlock along I-35W in far North Fort Worth, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

    Help may be on the way for drivers frustrated with gridlock along Interstate 35W in far North Fort Worth.

    "It's a big headache," said Rusty Fuller, president of the North Fort Worth Alliance, a group of homeowner and neighborhood associations. "It's just frustrating."

    The Texas Transportation Commission has scheduled a vote on Feb. 28 which would authorize bonds to fund the project, said TXDot spokesman Val Lopez.

    The plan would rebuild an eight-mile stretch of I-35W, adding two toll lanes in each direction and continuous frontage roads from Highway 287 to Eagle Parkway, he said.

    Mayor Betsy Price said Tuesday in her State of the City speech that transportation officials had told her the expansion will happen.

    "Most of you know I-35 has been under construction forever," Price said. "The last leg where it necks down now will be widened out and you can keep going up I-35. That's a big win."

    Fuller said he can't wait.

    "It's desperately needed," he said.

