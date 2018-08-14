Fort Worth May Extend Camp Bowie Tax District 10 More Years

The Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday night is expected to extend a special tax district that pays for improvements along historic Camp Bowie Boulevard. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday night is expected to extend a special tax district that pays for improvements along historic Camp Bowie Boulevard.

The six-mile zone, known as a public improvement district, taxes property owners along the boulevard from Montgomery Street to Irene Street. It raises more than $400,000 a year.

"We're here to advocate for a strong and healthy vibrant corridor that is unlike any other place in Fort Worth,” said district president Wade Chappell, owner of Pearl Snap Koloches.

The money pays for off-duty police officers to patrol the street and focus on any hot spots.

It also goes to keep the Boulevard clean. Workers hired by the district pick up trash, mow the medians, and do other landscaping.

The tax district started in 2000 and has been extended twice before. Council members are set to continue the tax for another ten years.

Business owners pushed for the extension by signing a petition.

"Keeping things clean and keeping things neat and tidy and organized is fine and if I have to shell out a few dollars for that, I'm OK with it,” said Melvin Roberson, owner of Dough Boy Donuts, which will have its grand opening on Wednesday.

Camp Bowie, known for its red bricks, started as a trolley line connecting downtown to established neighborhoods to the West.

Fort Worth has a total of 11 public improvement districts, including downtown and the Stockyards.

