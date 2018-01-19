Fort Worth Man Stabs Grandfather to Death: Police

A Fort Worth man is suspected of assaulting his mother and fatally stabbing his grandfather Thursday night, according to police. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Roddy Drive at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Preliminary reports indicated a man at the home "had some type of episode," leading him to stab his grandfather and assault his mother, said Tracy Carter, Fort Worth police spokesperson.

The grandfather, who was not identified, was pronounced deceased in the home. The suspect and his mother were both transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Carter said.

No further information was released.