Fort Worth Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Terrorism

A Fort Worth man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terror group on Sept. 16.

Michael Kyle Sewell, 18, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to provide material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani-based foreign terrorist organization also known as LeT.

According to court documents, Sewell admitted to encouraging an individual identified in court documents as coconspirator 1 to join LeT. He was arrested in February.

Sewell provided the coconspirator with contact information for an individual he believed could facilitate the coconspirator’s travel to Pakistan to join LeT. Sewell and the coconspirator were unaware that the facilitator was an undercover FBI agent.

Before his sentencing, Sewell faced up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He was given the maximum prison sentence, but he was not fined because he does not have the financial resources or future earning capacity to pay it.