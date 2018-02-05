Fort Worth Man Loses Both Feet After Flu Complications

A Fort Worth man's complications from the flu have now forced doctors to amputate both of his feet and nine fingers. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Fort Worth man's complications from the flu have now forced doctors to amputate both of his feet and nine fingers.

Brian Herndon remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia on January 4 and the flu on January 5. Family members tell NBC 5 that most recently he entered into septic shock. That left doctors no choice but to amputate both of his legs below the knees and nine of his fingers.

Herndon's wife said he did not have a flu shot this year and they got Tamiflu, but did not have a chance to start it before he was taken to the hospital.

Herndon is hopeful that he will be out of ICU by the end of this week.

A gofundme page set up for Brian details that he will need prosthetics for both feet and special hand work. As of Monday evening, they had raised $10,500 dollars towards a $22,000 goal.

