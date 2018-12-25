Deadly Christmas Eve Shooting in East Fort Worth

According to police, officers dispatched to the 6700 block of Brentwood Stair Road found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. (Published Dec. 25, 2018)

Police in Fort Worth are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers dispatched to the 6700 block of Brentwood Stair Road found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly before 8 p.m.

Online records for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Don Spriggs.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No further details were available.