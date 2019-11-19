Fort Worth Man Found Unresponsive in Swimming Pool - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Man Found Unresponsive in Swimming Pool

A man from Fort Worth died on Monday after he was found unconscious in his backyard swimming pool

By Hannah Jones

Published 32 minutes ago

    A Fort Worth man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool, police say.

    According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a fire call at 2900 Moreau Court just before 7 p.m. on Monday. Police say that when they arrived, they found the male resident unresponsive in the backyard pool.

    Police say that the man had been drinking at the residence with his family shortly before the incident. He went outside to smoke a cigarette, and a family member stepped out to check on him 15 or 20 minutes later, police say.

    According to Fort Worth police, the man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

